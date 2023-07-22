Event celebrates recovery in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—Community members gather together to fight drug addiction in the Hub City.

Attendees of the West Tennessee Recovery Roundup gathered at the Popular Heights Baptist Church to share stories of drug addiction and celebrate recovery. Many speakers were on hand to share their experiences.

While there, visitors could also attend sermons and sing hymns and also enjoyed fellowship.

Lunch for the event was provided by Soul Quest Church.

“Drug addiction is a plague, especially in West Tennessee. It’s a plague everywhere, but especially in West Tennessee and we’re here to battle it. And to just let everybody know what the lord has brought us through, what he can bring you through. It’s going to be a great day,” said David Young, Event organizer/speaker.

Young wants to thank all who attended.

