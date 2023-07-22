Event helps give Christmas to a special group of kids

JACKSON, Tenn. —An organization hosts an event in the Hub City to raise funds for the children of veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held a poker run at Bumpus Harley-Davidson here in Jackson.





The event has individuals go from stop to stop collecting poker cards and then participating in a raffle at the end.

The funds raised from the event go towards children of veterans’ Christmas funds.

Each child will be given $200 for a Christmas shopping spree.

“I’ve been doing it since the very first year and it’s become personal. These children have become like family to us and just the joy on their faces is worth everything,” said Rachel Wilkes, Public Relations Officer.

Drivers of all types of vehicles were invited to the event.

To find more local news stories, click here.