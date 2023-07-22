Pet of Week: June

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is June!

Meet June from the Outlaw Gang!







She was found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders. The sweet pup was full of worms. She was covered in fleas, ticks, very tired and thirsty.

With some good old-fashioned TLC, these pups have blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky dogs.

They are about 11-months-old, weighing a little more than 30lbs, kennel trained and house trained.

Anyone interested in adopting June or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.