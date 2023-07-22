Residents of Tennessee city ordered to avoid using tap water after fuel spill

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Residents of a Tennessee city must keep avoiding using their tap water after diesel fuel being used to power a generator at a treatment plant leaked into a reservoir, officials said Friday.

Officials in the Memphis suburb of Germantown first told its 40,000 residents Thursday to stop using water for everything except flushing toilets. They have been told to not drink or boil water, or to use water for showering or bathing. Officials advised using bottled water for personal use.

Residents reported a fuel smell in the water in their homes Thursday, officials said. The fuel spill came from a generator being used at a water treatment plant that had no power stemming from recent storms, officials said. The leak was stopped and state environmental officials were advised of the spill.

About 100 gallons of diesel contaminated about 4.2 million gallons of water that was held at the plant, officials said.

On Friday, public works crews were flushing and cleaning the system, and testing the water. A bottled water distribution center was set up in the city.

Officials said they did not expect people who used the water before the advisory to experience health problems. It was not immediately clear when the tap water would be deemed safe for use.

As of Saturday at noon, residents were still unable to use the water, but were able to pick up a case of bottled water for free.

