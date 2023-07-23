Big Powerball winner out of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—Big lottery winner in Tennessee.

According to a news release from the TN Lottery, one lucky Chattanooga lottery player is $50,000 richer after matching four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kankus Express, 7640 E. Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.

But don’t worry, there are still more winnings up for grabs as the popular multi-state Mega Millions jackpot has reached an incredible $820 million. The next drawing will be held Tuesday.

The TN Lottery operates entirely from the revenue generated from its products and is responsible for raising more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships.

As always TN Lottery reminds players to always play responsibly!

For more information on the TN Lottery, click here to visit the website.