Coming soon: ‘Hub City Film Festival’

JACKSON, Tenn.—A new festival is set to debut in downtown Jackson next month.

The Ned will be hosting the inaugural Hub City Film Festival this coming August 5th and 6th.

Presented by the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, the festival will showcase the works of local filmmakers ranging from music videos, shorts, documentaries, and even feature films.

The event will also feature seminars for artists on topics such as the development, pre-production, and production of a film, a hands-on screenwriting workshop, the relationship between a director and a cinematographer, and the power of community connectivity.

LOLO and Hunter Cross will also be performing at the event on Sunday evening.

Tickets for both nights are currently on sale for $10.

For more information or to find out how you can get involved, click here to visit the official website.

You can also check out the festival’s Facebook page and Instagram page for the latest updates.