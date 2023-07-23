Savannah park has a unique visitor

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–A unique boat docks in Hardin county.

We have the details on this special boat.

On Sunday, the American Serenade docked at Wayne Jerrold’s Park in Savannah so guests of the riverboat got to tour the city.









“We are very excited to be here. This is a new river for us, so new cities allow us to have new opportunities to meet new people, make new connections and new communities, and really just explore another river in the country and get to know the cultures in those spots that we visit,” said Shavar Cubit, Hotel General Manager.

According to Cubit, the river boat is a modern interior design, offering comfort at every corner.

From 250 to 650 square feet, all of the spacious staterooms offer full-size bathrooms, roomy closets, and private balconies where you can enjoy daily breakfast room service.

“It started out cruising the rivers in April this year, so she is still fairly young on the river,” Cubit said.

Cubit tells us some of his favorite moments on the riverboat since it started cruising on rivers back in April.

“I grew up in California, so I was only conditioned to only really knowing that part of the country. Now that I have been affiliated with the company and working for the company, seeing all of the different regions and different rivers and everything has opened my eyes to just the other beauty all around. It’s absolutely gorgeous down here,” Cubit said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the American Serenade or purchasing tickets, see the seen on seven section of our website.

