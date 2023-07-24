Back-to-School Bash held in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Back-to-School Bash was held at the Crockett County Middle School Monday.

The event was held with the goal of helping students and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

“We are giving out school supplies, and we have a lot of county resources and partners here giving out information to help families,” said Sarah Poole, a University of Tennessee Extension Agent.

Recognizing the financial burden that school shopping can have on families, especially during this day and age, many school supplies were given out to students for free.

Some items included writing materials, backpacks, and more.

“It’s a great feeling to have these people show up and even greater to me to have the smiling kids running around, getting excited for back to school, and to have all of these community partners that want to be involved and giving back to the community,” Poole said.

Poole says that they have been having this event for around 15 years now. The only exception was in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

Poole shared the inspiration behind starting the Back-to-School Bash.

“Our health council and a group of people in the community wanted to do something to give back to families and kids. It’s expensive to go back to school, so we decided to pool our resources and see if people would donate and they did. It has been an ongoing effort ever since,” Poole said.

Gov. Bill Lee also announced the back-to-school tax holiday is being held this weekend.

Eligible items will be tax free July 28th through July 30.

Find more news out of Crockett County here.