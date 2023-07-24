Ernest Lawson, Jr.

1936 – 2023

Ernest Lawson, Jr., age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, passed away on July 12, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1936 in Demopolis, Alabama, as the only child of Ernest Lawson, Sr. and Mary B. Jones.

Ernest is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Helen Armour Lawson; son, Richard Lawson; daughters, Martita Lawson and Raneta Lawson Mack; grandson, Derrick Lawson; and granddaughter, Kandace Mack.

After high school, Ernest joined the Army and spent time in Europe. Upon completion of his military service, Ernest returned to the United States and made Chicago, Illinois his home. There, he raised his family and obtained employment at a packaging company, working his way up from the assembly line to a management position. In 1979, Ernest relocated with his family to Toledo, Ohio, where he worked for General Dynamics until his retirement in the early 90s.

After retirement, Ernest went to Tennessee as he always considered himself “a country boy at heart,” with a strong fondness for the outdoor life, including lots of hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed following sports and politics and he was known to enjoy lively discussions on both topics. Although he could definitely appreciate the finer things in life, his later years were marked by enjoying simple things, such as cooking his favorite recipes and sitting on the porch enjoying a beverage.

In accordance with Ernest’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. His remains will be buried with his mother at her final resting place in Alabama at a later date.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.