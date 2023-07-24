Few Storm Up North this Week, Hot Week on the Way!

Another July day, another round of storms moving south from Missouri & Kentucky. These storms will impact Obion, Weakley, Henry, Gibson and Carroll counties. Most will stay north of Jackson and will weaken early this evening as they track to the southeast. Some gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning is occurring with this line of storms. We will be tracking the radar and the rest of what appears to be a hot week heading our way right here below.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms have developed again north of West Tennessee and are trying to move south into the Mid South this evening. The shower and storm chances will continue this evening north of Jackson before wrapping up after the sun goes down. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and the winds will stay light out of the south. Overnight lows will fall down to around 70°. It will be a nice and mild night in general after the storm chances clear out.

TUESDAY:

Most of us will be dry on Tuesday, but just like Monday, there will be some showers and storms in the afternoon that will start to our north and move south. Most of the them will weaken and dissipate before they reach West Tennessee but some may impact our northern counties again. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s and the humidity will increase a little bit as the day progresses. The winds will stay out of the southwest and the skies will start out sunny and become partly cloudy into the afternoon. Tuesday night lows will fall drop down to the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be mostly dry day across West Tennessee but we cannot rule out one last shot for some showers and storms before what appears to be a dry finish to the work week on the way. Highs on Wednesday will begin to heat up with highs reaching the mid 90s. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s. The humidity will increase as the work week goes on making it feel evening hotter. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and the winds will come out of the south. The heat index will reach at least the low 100s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday things will really begin to heat up across the Mid South. Highs will be intense reaching the mid to maybe upper 90s. On top of the heat is is going to be quite humid making it feel into the mid 100s in the afternoon and evening. We might see another round of heat advisories issued across West Tennessee. Skies will be mostly sunny and the winds will come out of the southwest as we finish the work week. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 70s. Thursday looks to be rain free as of now.

FRIDAY:

The heat will stick around on Friday and rain showers are not in the forecast at this time. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and it will be another humid day. Heat advisories will likely be issued for portions if not all of West Tennessee. The heat index could climb as high as 110° for some of us. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will continue to come out of the southwest most of the day. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again.

THE WEEKEND:

A very hot weekend looks to be in store for West Tennessee and all of the Mid South. Highs look to reach the upper 90s and the humidity will be a factor as well. It seems more likely than hot some heat alerts are going to be issued this weekend. Low temperatures may only fall down to the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The winds will start of the southwest but could transition to the west as the weekend goes on. There could be a front that tries to move in late in the weekend or early next week but confidence is low as of now for the timing of that front and if it will even make it into West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to warm up again for the upcoming week. The rain and storm chances will continue early this week before clearing out completely as we head into the back half of the week and weekend. Much quieter but hotter weather will stick around for the weekend. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

