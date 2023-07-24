Man arrested after ‘meth burger’ found during traffic stop

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man is arrested after sheriff’s deputies discovered a meal with an unexpected ingredient.

According to the Lauderdale County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Timothy Nolen was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says two deputies performed a traffic stop and determined Nolen was driving on a revoked license.

During an inventory of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office says Nolen made several references to being hungry and wanting to “eat his hamburger.”

However, the Sheriff’s Office says the burger contained more than just lettuce and pickles, as deputies retrieved a small bag of methamphetamine found between the buns.

Authorities say Nolen was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, and a switched vehicle tag.

