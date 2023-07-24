Margaret Joann Droke, age 87, a resident of Brownsville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Pinson, TN. She was lovingly surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating.

She was a woman that embraced people with love. It didn’t matter what your life choices were, what mistakes you made, what your physical appearance was, or anything like that…you were always loved in her presence. She will be remembered as a smart, kind and loving soul. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her family fiercely. She always greeted them with a warm embrace and had a stash of sweet treats to share.

She had a knack for collecting things like salt & pepper shakers, thimbles, Campbell’s Soup and gnomes. She loved reading and generously passed her books on to others to enjoy. Working crossword puzzles and word search puzzles were a favorite pastime as well. She was an avid Chicago Cub’s fan and enjoyed listening to the Statler Brothers.

She is survived by one son, Robert Ernest Droke (Debbie); three daughters, Juanita Jones, Cynthia Levi (Bobby), Barbara Alberson (Rick); one brother, Robert Harold Lichtenberg; two sisters, Mabel Wicht and Lois Modlin; five grandchildren, David Carrington, Matthew Droke, Adeena Jones, Dorothy Jones and Richard Alberson; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest P. Droke; her parents, Fred and Carol Batterton Lichtenberg; and her brother, Fred Lichtenberg, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.