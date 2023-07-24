New ice cream shop opens in north Jackson

Happy Ice Cream offers a unique summer treat, Mexican-style ice cream and desserts.

The dessert shop serves fresh homemade fruit popsicles and ice cream with milk and water-based options.

Owner Yaselin Cisneros says Happy Ice Cream also serves nachos, street corn, and so much more.

“We have strawberries and cream. Some people might know it as fresas con crema. We have chicharron preparados, mangonadas. Love those. And we have the basics like banana split, milkshakes,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros says what makes their ice cream shop unique is their flavors and popsicles, and free samples are available so you can discover what flavor you like best.

Happy Ice Cream is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The ice cream shop is located at 621 Old Hickory Boulevard in north Jackson.

