Two-vehicle wreck halts traffic on Highway 412

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck halted traffic Monday morning on Highway 412 in Madison County.















Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster alerted us to the crash, which occurred near Cotton Gove Road.

Our crews arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage as first responders worked to clear the scene.

One vehicle could be seen turned onto its side, while another had severe damage to its back end.

According to information gathered from the scene, the vehicle with damage to the rear was being operated by a rural postal carrier.

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of any injuries, however our crews observed an ambulance with emergency lights activated leaving from the area.

We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and we’ll provide more information should it become available.

You can follow our Traffic page for real-time traffic information, traffic-related stories, or to submit your own photos.