Week-long pageant begins this week

A week-long competition has kicked off with an introduction to a few of Jackson's city officials and leaders.









The Jackson Lions Club and the Old Hickory Rotary welcomed 36 contestants of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant.

These young ladies were able to meet and mingle with Jackson’s officials and leaders from these organizations.

All contestants of this pageant will be competing in four sections of talent: private interview, lifestyle, wellness, and evening gowns.

Paige Clark, the current Miss Tennessee Volunteer, shared how she has been handling this week of pageantry.

“I have done so much work behind the scenes preparing dances,” Clark said. “But most of all, one thing I wanted to focus on was helping these girls prepare because I do have 36 outstanding local title holders, and I wanted to make sure they felt their absolute best when they got here to Jackson. So answering their texts, their calls, being up late night talking to them, making sure they felt 100 percent their best is really was what I wanted to do,” Clark said.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer also says, collectively, the contestants have raised over $100,000.

While one young lady gets to take home the crown, all young ladies will have the opportunity to walk home with a scholarship.

Another way a contestant can take home a prize is through the People’s Choice Award.

This prize is based upon the public donating money towards the scholarship prize of the People’s Choice.

Emily Anne Sparks, the Executive Director of Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageants, shared the importance of talking and meeting with the public.

“I think the community aspect of it is very important because Jackson is such a great part of this organization,” Sparks said. “We want to give back to what’s given to us and anything we can do to give back to Jackson and its surrounding communities is our top goal.”

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant will begin competition on Wednesday, July 26 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center at 7 p.m.

All tickets for Miss Tennessee Volunteer can be bought online at etix.com.

