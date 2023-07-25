Blood drive honoring Cherie Parker to be held Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting a blood drive in honor of Cherie Parker.

Parker died earlier this year at the age of 59.

For more than 20 years, she served as the public relations and marketing coordinator for LIFELINE in Jackson before retiring in December of 2020.

The special blood drive is called “In Memory of Cherie” and will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at LIFELINE’s Jackson center on Wednesday.

Friends say Cherie loved movies, especially the black and white classics.

To honor her, LIFELINE is partnering with Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson, where each donor will receive one free movie voucher to redeem at that theatre.

“Everyone who knew Cherie loved Cherie, and she loved them right back. So it’s going to be a great day to honor her memory and to save some lives through blood donations,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

LIFELINE currently has an urgent need for O+/-, A- and B+/- blood types.

They can be found at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

Find more local news here.