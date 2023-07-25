City of Jackson begins installing speed humps

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Jackson are seeing changes where they live.

Since 2019 there have been requests for the addition of speed humps in some neighborhoods.

These humps will be different from those seen on Stonehaven. The goal is to create a safer Jackson within this next three months.

Mayor Scott Conger says that residents that do receive these speed humps will have short installment time.

“The process to actually install these speed humps takes about 15 to 20 minutes. Our street department will go out and drill holes into the street for these speed humps, install them, and then after the 90 days they’ll pull them up,” said Kenneth Cummings, the Communications Director for the City of Jackson.

If you are wanting to request the forms for you neighborhood, make sure to call (731) 425-8220.

