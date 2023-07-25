Drug Task Force conducts search in old Walmart building

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A search warrant was executed in Humboldt Tuesday afternoon.

Johnie Carter, the Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, says that they were on North Central Avenue in the old Walmart building serving a drug search warrant.

Carter says by the time our crew arrived and spoke with him around 7:30 p.m., law enforcement had already been on the scene for a couple of hours.

Carter says they started with around 12 law enforcement members on scene. But as the search began, they brought in more.

“When we first began we had about 12 of us that started. We grew that once we started getting into the search to probably a little bit about 20,” Carter said.

Three people were detained and they have seized drugs, according to Carter.

