Hardin County man facing 20 years in prison

JACKSON, Tenn. – A Hardin County man is facing a minimum of 20 years in a federal prison.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says that deputies in McNairy County attempted to arrest Patrick Dillon Butler, 30, for an active warrant on December 11, 2021. However, he refused to stop, leading to a high speed chase.

The chase resulted in Butler crashing into a deputy’s cruiser, the release says. He was found to have 2.26 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, 14 unused baggies, $353 in cash, and had a .38 pistol in the glove box of the car he was driving.

Following a four day trial in July of this year, Butler was convicted of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence or drug trafficking.

Butler also was found guilty of felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of .5 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and is prohibited from possessing firearms in 2017 and 2018, the release says.

This means Butler will face sentencing as an Armed Career Criminal under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

