Jackson Christian School announces new staff hires

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian School announces four new hires to the school’s staff.

According to a press release, Jerry Lawrence has been named as the school’s secondary principal, Darby Palmer will take over as athletic director, Brian Bullard is now the assistant secondary principal and assistant athletic director, and Jennifer Lawrence has also been named as an assistant athletic director.

The press release states that Jerry Lawrence most recently served as secondary principal and associate head of school at Clarksville Christian School, and brings over 20 years of administrative experience. He also served as secondary principal at Lubbock Christian School from 2013-2021. His wife, Jennifer Lawrence, previously worked as assistant athletic director at Lubbock Christian University for two years, and served as head volleyball coach for 15 years. Jennifer also served as director of student services at Clarksville Christian School.

The release says that since 2016, Darby Palmer has been the head football coach and assistant admissions director at JCS, and has earned the honor of all-time winningest coach in the JCS football program’s history.

Brian Bullard has worked at JCS for ten years, the release says, serving seven of those as assistant dean of students and assistant athletic director.

“We are proud of the team we’ve put together for our secondary students, faculty, and staff,” President of Jackson Christian Dr. Billy Lones said. “Each of these leaders are gifted in their respective roles, and we are grateful to have each of them serving our secondary student-families.”

