Marilyn Mosley Mathes, age 79, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, July 21, 2023 at her home.

Marilyn was born November 29, 1943 in Dyer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Hollis Lee Mosley and Mary Lois Boyd Mosley. She graduated from Dyer High School, where she was voted Miss Dyer Tennessee in 1961, and Memphis State University. Mrs. Mathes was a teacher in the Memphis City School System and had been a resident of Memphis for over 60 years.

Marilyn was born to play the piano and was a world traveler who loved learning about Greek culture. She loved her family and friends endlessly and was a proud supporter of her son, Mark, a Marine Corps veteran. She had a passion for teaching and caring for children and enjoyed spending her weekends dedicated to cooking for others. Marilyn loved life and was a selfless person who had an unforgettable smile

Mrs. Mathes is survived by her longtime partner of 35 years, Chris Hatzigeorgiou; her son, Mark Mathes of Elkhart, IN; two grandsons, Paeton Mathes and J.C. Russell; her niece, Carol Mosley Cook; three nephews, Steve Mosley, Kevin Mosley and Bob Mosley; and her close friends, Sophia Bezos and Dianna Donato.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frank Mathes; her parents, Hollis and Lois Mosley; and her brother, Robert Lee Mosley.

A visitation for Mrs. Mathes will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Christos Hatzigeorgiou, Carol Mosley Cook, Steve Mosley, Miguel Duncan, Kevin Mosley and Bob Mosley.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or any Veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

