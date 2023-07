Services for Mr. Marshall Jones, age 46 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jones, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Marshall-Jones-7/ #!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.