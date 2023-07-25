Mugshots : Madison County : 7/24/23 – 7/25/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Williams, Erica Williams, Erica: Shoplifting/theft of property Bonnette, Jody Bonnette, Jody: Driving on revoked/suspended license Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Failure to appear Cole, Makayla Cole, Makayla: Violation of probation Diaz, Andy Diaz, Andy: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Dimas, Imelda Dimas, Imelda: Violation of probation Evans, Nathaniel Evans, Nathaniel: Violation of probation Feliciano, Amber Feliciano, Amber: Leaving the scene of an accident Givens, Bobby Givens, Bobby: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Head, Harry Head, Harry: Violations of conditions of community supervision King, Jeffery King, Jeffery: Simple domestic assault Medina, Barahona Medina, Barahona: Schedule VI drug violations Poe, Martez Poe, Martez: Violation of probation Posada, Ariel Posada, Ariel: Schedule VI drug violations Ward, Joshua Ward, Joshua: Driving under the influence White, Quintarius White, Quintarius: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/25/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin