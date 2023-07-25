Mugshots : Madison County : 7/24/23 – 7/25/23

Williams, Erica Williams, Erica: Shoplifting/theft of property

Bonnette, Jody Bonnette, Jody: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Failure to appear

Cole, Makayla Cole, Makayla: Violation of probation

Diaz, Andy Diaz, Andy: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations



Dimas, Imelda Dimas, Imelda: Violation of probation

Evans, Nathaniel Evans, Nathaniel: Violation of probation

Feliciano, Amber Feliciano, Amber: Leaving the scene of an accident

Givens, Bobby Givens, Bobby: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Head, Harry Head, Harry: Violations of conditions of community supervision



King, Jeffery King, Jeffery: Simple domestic assault

Medina, Barahona Medina, Barahona: Schedule VI drug violations

Poe, Martez Poe, Martez: Violation of probation

Posada, Ariel Posada, Ariel: Schedule VI drug violations

Ward, Joshua Ward, Joshua: Driving under the influence



White, Quintarius White, Quintarius: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/25/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.