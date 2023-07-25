New, returning teachers welcomed back to school system

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teachers received a warm welcome during an orientation in Jackson.











The Jackson-Madison County School System welcomed new and old teachers with an orientation Tuesday morning.

The event kicked off at Liberty Technology High School red carpet style. Together, they learned from the school board what to expect for the upcoming school year.

The school system has about 100 teachers joining the school district.

“Celebrating teachers and loving on teachers is number one. This is a hard profession. And for people to choose to come into the profession and to choose to work at Jackson-Madison County Schools, it’s a big deal. So we want them to feel the environment, the culture of our district number one as they are choosing to come on board and be a part of our team,” said Tiffany Spight, the Chief Academic Officer for the school system.

The first day of classes for the Jackson-Madison County School System is Monday, August 7.

