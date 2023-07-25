Paris Police confirm person struck, killed by vehicle

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris Police Department confirms a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers were on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown Paris, where a person was struck by a vehicle.

The release states the collision occurred on West Wood Street at the intersection of North Market Street.

According to the release, the victim was transported by EMS to the Henry County Medical Center Emergency Room, where they were pronounced dead.

Paris Police are investigating with the support of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team.

A portion of West Wood Street was closed as the incident was being investigated and citizens were urged to avoid the area.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victim or any further details. Stay with us on-air and online as we’ll provide an update should new information become available.

