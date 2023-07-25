Richmond “Ricky” Lee Paine, age 73, resident of Heber Springs, Arkansas and husband of Penny Owens Paine, departed this life Friday evening, July 21, 2023 at his home.

Ricky was born March 1, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert Bruce Paine and Mary Drusilla Gatlin Paine. He was employed at Memphis State University in the HVAC department before his retirement. He attended Warren Community Church in Somerville and Sugarloaf Baptist Church in Heber Springs. He was a God-fearing man who blessed his family with the ability to fix anything and teach others. Ricky loved his family, the water and all water activities, and his dog, Bella Ann.

Mr. Paine is survived by his wife of 53 years, Penny Owens Paine; his daughter, Tammy Lawler (David); his son, Timothy Paine (Bridgitte); three sisters, Elsie Clay, Emily Sue Paine-Gibbons (Jim) and Emma Lee Meeks; his brother, Robert Eugene Paine; four grandchildren, R.C. Paine, Brandon Paine, Rebekah Lawler and Hannah Lawler; and his great-granddaughter, Alaina Paine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Haley and two brothers, Gordon Paine and Emmitt Paine.

Funeral Services for Mr. Paine will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Culver and Bro. Tony Chriswell. Interment will follow in the Ellendale Cemetery in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Clay, John Meeks, Timothy Paine, R.C. Paine, Brandon Paine and Glen Tyson.

