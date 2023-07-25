TBI, Jackson Fire seen on scene of east Jackson fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a fire in the Hub City.





On Tuesday, there was a fire on East Chester Street in east Jackson. There were two TBI agents on the scene, with one using a drone to fly over the area.

There were also two firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department.

There was caution tape around the building. The outside did not appear to have a lot of damage. It looks as though the inside was what received the majority of the damage.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The fire was marked as an arson on Jackson Police’s Police to Citizen map.

