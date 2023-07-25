UT Martin names next chancellor

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has confirmed Yancy Freeman will be their next chancellor.

Freeman, who is known for his exceptional leadership and dedication to higher education, decided after UT System President Randy Boyd’s recommendation.

“I’ve been pinching myself not believing that it is not absolutely true, so I am living my best dream,” Freeman said.

Freeman started his career in higher education back in 1992. Freeman has served at UT Chattanooga for the past 25 years in various admissions, recruitment and enrollment roles.

Freeman said he is excited and that he is ready to get started.

He says that his favorite part about being chancellor will be the people, along with working with the students and staff.

Freeman said that he wants to focus on student success overall, and he adds that retention rates continue to rise.

“We want to continue to see that upper trend of higher retention rates, higher graduation rates, higher student success rates for students that are enrolled,” Freeman said.

According to Freeman, when people look back years from now on what he did as chancellor at UTM, he wants people to say this was some of the best years in the history of the university.

He also wants them to say how everyone worked as a team to make the university the best that it can be.

Freeman will start his first day as the new chancellor on August 9.

UT Martin also announced on Tuesday that Dana Hagan has been named the next director of the physical plant. Read more here.

