Blood drive held in honor of Cherie Parker

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted a blood drive in honor of Cherie Parker.

Blood drive held in honor of Cherie Parker (2)

Blood drive held in honor of Cherie Parker (1)

Parker died earlier this year at the age of 59.

For more than 20 years, she served as the public relations and marketing coordinator for LIFELINE Blood Services before retiring in December of 2020.

The special blood drive called “In Memory of Cherie” will be continue until 6. So you still have time to get there at LIFELINE’s Jackson center at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

“Cherie truly had a heart for serving others, and she loved the mission of LIFELINE. She was a donor herself, and she put together countless themed blood drives, like what we’re hosting today,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

Friends say Parker loved the beach, so this blood drive was beach themed.

LIFELINE is partnering with Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson, where each donor will receive one free movie voucher to redeem at that theatre.

LIFELINE currently has an urgent need for O+, O-, A-, B+ and B- blood types.

Find more local news here.