Current Miss Tennessee Volunteer reflects on past year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pageant week has returned to the Hub City!

The Jackson Rotary Club held a luncheon Wednesday afternoon to honor the current Miss Tennessee Volunteer and meet the new contestants.







“This show that is always held here in Jackson, Tennessee is going to be incredible. The 36 girls have come all across Tennessee to come here to compete for the prestigious title of Miss Tennessee Volunteer,” said Current Miss Tennessee Volunteer Paige Clark.

Clark reflected on how her experience has been for the past year.

“It has been a wild 13 months. I mean, I got to speak to over 10,000 kids as the governor’s spokesperson for character education, drove 30,000 miles across Tennessee, made over 150 appearances. I really dove head first into this position, and I wanted to absolutely make the best out of it,” Clark said.

Clark also shared a message to the new, soon to be Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“Just soak in everything that happens throughout the year because you really will learn so much about yourself, and I even found out things about myself, about my future career path that I would have never thought of. So just lean into every little moment because it really does piece together your entire life,” Clark said.

Now, she is getting ready to hand over her crown this weekend to the next title holder.

“Competition starts tonight, and runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then we will crown a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer this Saturday,” Clark said.

Pageant organizers say they’re grateful to the City of Jackson for the support and love received throughout the years.

