Macie Erin Barnes

Macie Erin Barnes passed away on July 15, 2023 in Cupertino, California. She was 94 years of age.

Macie was born on February 26, 1929 in McKenzie, Tennessee (the Old 19th). She graduated from Nashville Business College and married Buman Ray Barnes. Their first daughter Derinda Jane was born in 1949. Macie’s education in business positioned her to serve as bookkeeper for Ray’s portable welding business. She had other business ventures in antique trading, wedding cake decoration, and seamstress operations.

In 1955, the family moved to Southern California, where the twins Debbie Jean and Darla June were born in 1958. In 1963 they moved to Saratoga, Northern California, where they remained until Ray retired, at which time they returned to McKenzie.

Macie is survived by her daughters Derinda, Debbie, Darla, her sons-in-law Frank, Quintin, Kevin, her granddaughters Christine and spouse Don, Jessika and spouse Lauren, Lisa and spouse Kamal, her extended granddaughter Sherri and spouse Lem. She was predeceased by her husband Ray in 1995. She was predeceased by her great-grandson Sean. She is survived by her great granddaughter Kairi and her extended great granddaughters Tiffany and spouse Ryan, and Amber.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00am on Wednesday August 2nd at the Carroll Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McKenzie. The family is hoping all friends and family will attend.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home/1740 Cedar Street /McKenzie, TN 38201

731-352-4848