Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for second-degree murder in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Newbern man has been sentenced to prison for second degree murder.

According to District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr., 21-year-old Caleb Edwards has been sentenced to 18 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the murder of Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg.

According to information presented in court, on May 18, 2022, Burns was talking to friends in the parking lot of The Pet Stop in Dyersburg, when William Marcus Edwards and Caleb Edwards parked beside the victim’s car.

A press release states Burns exited his vehicle and walked towards the car in which Caleb Edwards was sitting, at which time Caleb Edwards pointed a gun at Burns and fired multiple rounds, resulting in his death.

“As I have stated recently, we have zero tolerance for violent crime at the District Attorney’s Office and we will work diligently to take these violent offenders out of our community,” said District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr. “We strive to seek justice for the victim’s family and our community in each case. I would personally like to thank the Dyersburg Police Department for the long hours investigating this crime to bring justice to the family.”

