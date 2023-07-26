Mostly Sunny, Hot & Dry Weather Coming

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Some light rain showers and mostly cloudy skies dominated the first half of our Wednesday. The skies are clearing out and few lingering light showers are moving out. There will be some clouds to kick off our Thursday but mostly sunny skies and hot weather is on the way as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Find out if we will be hitting 100° and just how high the heat index is going to get this weekend, right here.

TONIGHT:

We saw a few light showers across West Tennessee on Wednesday and the clouds stuck around for the first half of the day as well. The skies cleared out though making for a warm and mild evening. Highs on Wednesday reached the low 90s but were check in check from the early cloudy. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s. The humidity will increase as the work week goes on making it feel evening hotter. Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and the winds will come out of the southwest.

THURSDAY:

Thursday things will really begin to heat up across the Mid South. Highs will be intense reaching the mid to maybe upper 90s. On top of the heat is is going to be quite humid making it feel into the low to mid 100s in the afternoon and evening. We might see another round of heat advisories issued across West Tennessee but probably not until Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon and the winds will come out of the southwest as we finish the work week. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 70s. Thursday looks to be rain free as of now.

FRIDAY:

The heat will stick around on Friday and rain showers are not in the forecast at this time. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and it will be another humid day. Heat advisories will likely be issued for portions if not all of West Tennessee. The heat index could climb as high as 105° for some of us. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will continue to come out of the southwest most of the day. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again.

THE WEEKEND:

A very hot weekend looks to be in store for West Tennessee and all of the Mid South. Highs look to reach the upper 90s and the humidity will be a factor as well. It seems more likely than hot some heat alerts are going to be issued this weekend. Low temperatures may only fall down to the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The winds will start of the southwest but could transition to the west as the weekend goes on. There could be a front that tries to move in late in the weekend or early next week but confidence is low as of now for the timing of that front and if it will even make it into West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to warm up again for the upcoming week. The rain and storm chances will continue early this week before clearing out completely as we head into the back half of the week and weekend. Much quieter but hotter weather will stick around for the weekend. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

