New international travel basketball tourney to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–This upcoming weekend, travel basketball teams will clash in the first ever international tournament held in the Hub City.

Dr. Keith Taylor and Marlin Dotson from the travel basketball team named, “Team Tenacious” have created a tournament for West Tennessee teams and some international teams to play one another.

The tournament will feature 20 to 25 teams including two teams from Mexico.

There will be a boys tournament and a girls tournament.

High school boys and girls games will be held at Liberty Tech High School and middle school boys and girls games will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

“You know, the world is diverse. you have to be able to work with other cultures. If you look at some of our national sporting events. NBA players, they’re coming from all overseas over other countries… so you know, diversification is important,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, director of the tournament.

Doors open at 5 p.m., Friday, July 28 and 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Admission is $10 and a weekend pass is $30.