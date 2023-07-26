Night One of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant is complete

JACKSON, Tenn.– The first night of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant is complete. The pageant took place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

For contestants, this pageant could be considered the middle ground between the preliminary competition title they won and the Miss Volunteer America Pageant.

“The winner Saturday night will go on to represent Tennessee at Miss Volunteer America,” said Emily Anne Sparks, the Executive Director of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant.

Wednesday night, 36 contestants split into three teams of 12 to participate in talent, evening wear, and lifestyle and fitness. They will then rotate these three groups until they have participated in all three categories. The titles of the contestants range from cities or counties across the state, to colleges, or festivals.

“We have titles from all over the state of Tennessee; East, Middle and West. We do have a lot of titles from West Tennessee as you’ll see if you watch the pageant but you can have girls from all over,” said Sparks.

The winner in lifestyle and fitness was Miss Tipton County, Gracelyn Eaves and the winner in talent was Miss Mid South Fair, Lydia Waldrop.

Night two of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant starts Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.