Wanted man located in Friendship, to face charges in Madison County

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — A wanted man was taken into custody late Tuesday night in Friendship.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:15 p.m., a homeowner called 911 on old Mound Road after meeting a woman who said she had been kidnapped.

The release says that law enforcement arrived, made contact with the woman, and eventually set up a perimeter, and after further investigation, found out the woman was Tara Taylor, who was reported missing from Lauderdale County.

The release says that it was found that was she was not kidnapped and was placed in safekeeping.

As the investigation went on, it was found that a fugitive — Lloyd Ferrell — was inside the home on the 3000 block of Old Mound Road. Law enforcement says that he hid and barricaded himself in the attic, with tear gas later being used around 8 p.m.

The release says that Ferrell gave himself up, and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treat.

The release says when he is released, he will face charges in Madison County.

Find more local news here.