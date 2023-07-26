Woman wanted in connection to high-speed chase arrested

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office says a woman wanted in connection to a high speed chase has been arrested.

The department posted to Facebook on last week saying that 25-year-old Kaitlyn Graves was wanted after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase with an endangered/missing elderly man inside the vehicle.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office said that she was wanted for elder abuse and kidnapping, and evading arrest.

Thanks to a multi-agency operation involving the Trenton Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett County Sheriff’s Department resulted in her arrested without incident.

Find updates on local crime here.