Catfish Derby & Riverfest returns to Savannah on September 9

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah will hold the 2nd Annual Catfish Derby and Riverfest on September 9.

This event will be hosted right downtown on Main Street.

The festival will also have events days leading up, from pageants, a 5K race, and a pre-show concert.

Families are welcomed to come out eat, shop, and have fun.

Tim White, Chairman, Riverfest Board of Directors, mentions some amazing perks for guest to come enjoy.

“So our festival will start at 8 o’clock that morning, I think we have 25-30 craft vendors that are coming into town and seven food trucks that will be here all day,” White said. “Gates open at 12 and music starts at 2.”

Families are also encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the musical performances.

Musical artists that will be performing are Blake Wallet, Annelise Bess, Caleb Kelly, Gary Nichols Band, Chase Wright, Alexandra Kay, and Jo Dee Messina.

The Band Loula will be the hosts for the event, and will have the opportunity to perform the pre-show and in between the acts.

Band member Logan Simmons shares how they’re feeling.

“We’ll just share some of our original music in between artists, and we’re so thankful to have the opportunity to meet new artists and get in front of some new people, so we’re super excited to be here,” Simmons said.

