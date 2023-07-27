City of McKenzie raising awareness of dangers of human trafficking

MCKENZIE, Tenn.–The city of McKenzie is also choosing to spread awareness of human trafficking.

Early Thursday, the mayor’s office along with the McKenzie Police Department and Carroll County Health Department took part in the Red Sand Project. Participants poured the red sand into the cracks of the entrance to the McKenzie Municipal Center.

The pouring of the bright red sand is to catch people’s attention bringing up the conversation or to remind them about the dangers of human trafficking. Mayor Ryan Griffin says that its important to raise awareness because even in the small town of McKenzie these types of crimes can occur.

“As long as we’re bringing awareness, then folks will realize and be able to identify the signs of human trafficking,” said Mayor Griffin.

Mayor Griffin says he looks forward to partnering with the Carroll County Health Department to once again spread awareness about an important issue in the future.