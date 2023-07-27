Fire crews respond to house fire in Madison county

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders battle a house fire in northwest Madison county.

The fire reportedly started in a bedroom of a house on Pipkin road.

Our crews arrived on the scene to find Madison county sheriff’s deputy vehicles blocking off traffic and 6 fire trucks.

According to Madison county fire chief Eric Turner, about 20 firefighters were on the scene assisting to put out the fire.

Authorities say everyone in the home made it out safely.

Chief Turner says the fire may have been an electrical fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.