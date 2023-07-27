Former deputy in West Tennessee arrested for rape

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Wednesday afternoon, David Kelso, formerly with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested.

According to an arrest warrant from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Kelso is facing charges including rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Currently, the victim’s name and age are protected.

On Tuesday morning, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office received information concerning allegations against Kelso. Kelso was then taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff confirmed that Kelso has been fired. Kelso has also been a deputy with McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, law enforcement has not confirmed any further details.

Records available online indicate Kelso is currently in custody at the McNairy County Jail.

