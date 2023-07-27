Heat Advisories in Effect Through Friday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Heat advisories have been issued for most of West Tennessee this afternoon and will include all of our viewing area in Friday. The heat concerns will continue through the weekend as well. A weak front may try to clip us late in the weekend and might bring a few showers but it also may cool us down a bit to kick off next week. We will have the latest on potential shower and storm chances and more on the heat coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The skies cleared out on Thursday making for a hot and humid afternoon. A heat advisory remains in effect until later this evening. Highs on Thursday reached the mid 90s and it felt in the mid 100s most of the day. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s. The humidity will stay high tonight keeping our overnight temperatures above normal. Expect clear skies tonight and the winds will be calm for most of the night as well. Showers and storms are not in the forecast.

FRIDAY:

The heat will stick around on Friday and rain showers are not in the forecast all day long. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and it will be another humid day. Heat advisories have been issued for all of West Tennessee as temperatures could feel as high as 110° in the afternoon and evening hours.

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny and the winds will continue to come out of the southwest during the day. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again. It will be a very hot day so take it easy if you have to spend any time outdoors.

THE WEEKEND:

A very hot weekend looks to be in store for West Tennessee and all of the Mid South. Highs look to reach the upper 90s and the humidity will be a factor as well. Heat advisories will likely be issued for Saturday and probably Sunday as well. Low temperatures may only fall down to the mid 70s for both nights.

Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny on Saturday but some partly cloudy skies could move in late in the day on Sunday. The winds will start of the southwest but could transition to the west as the weekend goes on. The winds will shift to the northwest late Sunday after the front makes it through our area. The front that will move through late in the weekend could usher in a few showers or weak storms late Sunday into Monday morning, but confidence in rainfall right now appears to be low. We will keep an eye on the late weekend cold front as the system gets a little closer.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the cold front late Sunday temperatures are expected to cool down a bit as we kick off next week. It will still be hot with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. It will be less humid as the week begins as well because the winds are forecast to come out of the north for Monday and Tuesday. Southwest winds will return for the middle of the week and that will allow temperatures to reach back up in the mid to upper 90s and the humidity will begin to become a factor again too. Morning lows will start the week in the low 70s but will increase as the week rolls on. Chances for a few showers will be possible early Monday and maybe some pop up showers or storms will also return in the middle of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy in general most of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay very high through the weekend. The rain and storm chances are slim but a few cannot be ruled out later in the weekend. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13