Jackson’s Youth Police Academy offers local kids a chance to learn about law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department welcomed 15 scholars to the Jackson Police Department Youth Police Academy.

Organizers say its expected to be two days of fun and positive interaction with the officers.

Jackson Police partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson to expose these scholars to law enforcement and what the police department does.

“They’re going to be exposed to the crime scene investigation,” said Chief Thom Corley. “They are gonna be seeing our aviation unit, our canine unit. They are going to see some of the technology we use in our patrol systems and the camera systems we use and those types of things.”

This was the first year for the Youth Academy, and organizers hope to have another one next summer.

“We think it’s very vital that we build those relationships and build those bridges with young folks as they are coming up, so when they become old, they can understand what law enforcement is about and possibly want to join,” said Chief Thom Corley.

Local businesses and individuals who donated to the Youth Academy include:

Rock N Dough Pizza

Jackson Kitchen & Catering

Mr. Jerry Corley

Leaders Credit Union

Wes Harris Statefarm Insurance

Walmart North

Old Country Store

Dunkin Donuts (New South Location)

West Tenn Healthcare

Dixie

Martin’s Catering

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.