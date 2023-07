Mugshots : Madison County : 7/26/23 – 7/27/23

William Rhodes William Rhodes: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia William Rhodes: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Andrew Brown Andrew Brown: Violation of probation

Arthur Burrell Arthur Burrell: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brittany Kinchen Brittany Kinchen: Failure to appear

Davey Mayfield Davey Mayfield: Violation of probation



Lloyd Ferrell Lloyd Ferrell: Violation of order of protection, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Lloyd Ferrell: Violation of order of protection, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Mariah Cotton Mariah Cotton: Criminal trespass

Marvin Jordan Marvin Jordan: Violation of probation

Robin Brooks Robin Brooks: Legend drugs (possess without prescription), driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Robin Brooks: Legend drugs (possess without prescription), driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

Terence Clark Terence Clark: Failure to appear



Tiffany Page Tiffany Page: Schedule III drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.