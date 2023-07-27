New Student Resource Officers will be in Crockett Co. schools this fall

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–Crockett County will have more than students returning to its schools this year.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office has announced new School Resource Officers will be assigned to every school in the county this year.

The sheriff’s office says this is a major accomplishment and they are excited to partner with the schools.

The SRO for Alamo City Schools will be from the Alamo Police Department, the SRO for Bells Elementary will be from the Bells Police Department

and all other schools will have SROs from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.