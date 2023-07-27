Night two of the Miss TN Volunteer pageant

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The second night of the Miss Tennessee volunteer pageant kicked off at the Carl Perkins civic center in downtown Jackson Thursday night.



There are 36 contestants competing in the pageant, with preliminary winners each night for talent, evening wear, and fitness and wellness.

On Thursday night, Miss Delta Blues Volunteer Lydia Fisher won talent.

As for fitness and wellness, it was a four-way tie between Miss Nashville Volunteer Mary Humphrey, Miss Bethel University Volunteer Kameshia Moxley, Miss Fall Fest Volunteer Emma Martin, and Miss Murfreesboro Volunteer Jordynne Tucker.