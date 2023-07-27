Rev Up for Education: Robinson Toyota hosting school supply drive for Jackson-Madison students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Robinson Toyota is hosting a school supply drive at their dealership to help local students have what they need to return to school.











In conjunction with launching a new vehicle, they are hoping to fill it with as much supplies as it can hold.

“We decided we wanted to do this school drive because Toyota just came out with the brand new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander,” said General Manager Joseph Robinson. “It actually has 58 cubic feet of capacity inside the cabin for storage. We thought what better way to show that off, than giving back to the community by packing full of school supplies.”

Over the years, Robinson Toyota has filled their cars with many things to donate to various causes. However, this year they wanted to help out kids in the Jackson-Madison County area.

“But one that we hadn’t done much was Jackson-Madison County School System,” Robinson said. “A light bulb just went off in my brain one day that hey, Robinson Toyota loves to help kids. That’s a really big part of our mission. We’ve been doing things with Make-A-Wish, LeBonheur, and other charities. But, we’ve got a lot of kids here in our own town that need our help and our support.”

While the dealership will be filling up the van with supplies, they are accepting donations from anyone who wants to be involved.

“In fact, we really hope we have to fill up more than one,” Robinson said. “We are asking the community to help. Robinson Toyota will be filling it up, but it’s also open to the community. So if you want to stop by your local Walmart, pick up school supplies and bring them to Robinson Toyota.”

The drive is already underway and runs through Friday, August 11. Once the drive is over, Robinson Toyota will take the supplies to the school system.

