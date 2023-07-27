Ribbon cutting held for new Jack’s in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One local town has a new dining option on the menu.

Courtesy: Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Jack’s restaurant in Bolivar.

With various other locations already open across the south, Jack’s is a fast food chain that serves chicken, burgers, salads, breakfast items, desserts and more.

The Chamber says not only do they bring good food, but also great job opportunities to the community.

Jack’s is located at 929 West Market Street in Bolivar.

