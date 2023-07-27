‘Walking Tall’ 50th Anniversary Celebration to be held August 4

HENDERSON, Tenn. — An upcoming event will honor a film that left a lasting legacy in West Tennessee.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration of “Walking Tall” will be held on Friday, August 4 at the Chester County Courthouse lawn.

Following the life and career of former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, the film was released in 1973 and spawned multiple sequels, and even a remake.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m., and feature free snowcones and popcorn, tents filled with memorabilia, walking tours, stories with people involved in the filmmaking, and photos with the patrol car.

A screening of the original “Walking Tall” film will also be held.

The Chester County Courthouse is located at 133 East Main Street in Henderson.

SEE ALSO: 50 years later, ‘Walking Tall’ impact remains in Buford Pusser’s community