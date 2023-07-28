21 dogs, caged in 100-degree heat, removed from vacant Tennessee home

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (CNN) — 21 dogs are recovering after being found outside in cages in 100-degree-heat.

The dogs were discovered Tuesday at a vacant home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Investigators say the property was in disrepair, and unfit for humans or animals.

Seven of the dogs were in what appeared to be a renovated garage area. The rest were in a shed made from concrete blocks.

The dogs were filthy, and had no food or water available to them.

All were safely rescued and taken to a vet for evaluation.

The property owner is facing charges.

