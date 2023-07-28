21 dogs, caged in 100-degree heat, removed from vacant Tennessee home
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (CNN) — 21 dogs are recovering after being found outside in cages in 100-degree-heat.
The dogs were discovered Tuesday at a vacant home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Investigators say the property was in disrepair, and unfit for humans or animals.
Seven of the dogs were in what appeared to be a renovated garage area. The rest were in a shed made from concrete blocks.
The dogs were filthy, and had no food or water available to them.
All were safely rescued and taken to a vet for evaluation.
The property owner is facing charges.
